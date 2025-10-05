Fox Nation Acquires Kim Kardashian’s Elizabeth Taylor Docuseries

Getty Images

Fox Nation has secured U.S. rights to Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar, the three-part docuseries produced by Kim Kardashian that originally aired on BBC last year. The series will premiere today on the streaming platform. The documentary examines Taylor’s life as a Hollywood icon, exploring how she broke industry barriers, created a billion-dollar business empire, and pioneered celebrity activism in the HIV/AIDS fight. It features the first filmed interview with Taylor’s son Chris Wilding, plus commentary from Dame Joan Collins, Sharon Stone, and Paris Jackson. Kardashian conducted Taylor’s final interview in 2011 over the phone after a planned meeting was canceled due to Taylor’s illness. “We were talking about fighting for people,” Kardashian told Harper’s Bazaar. “She understood her power and her beauty.” Taylor died in 2011. (Story URL)