Fox Orders 12-Episode ‘Baywatch’ Reboot For 2026-2027 Season

Fox has given a straight-to-series order for a Baywatch reboot set to air during the 2026-2027 broadcast season. The network ordered 12 episodes of the lifeguard series revival. Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn said, “In its first run, ‘Baywatch’ defined an entire era of beach life and elevated lifeguards to an iconic status. Now, with our partners at Fremantle, this television juggernaut is set for a modern-day comeback.” No cast members are currently attached to the project. The original series debuted in 1989 on NBC, ran for 11 seasons with nearly 250 episodes, and at its peak was the most-watched show worldwide, airing in over 200 countries. (Story URL)