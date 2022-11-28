Freddie Roman, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Henry Cavill + More!

PRPhotos.com

FREDDIE ROMAN DIES AT 85: According to Deadline, comedian Freedie Roman passed away due to a heart attack on Saturday morning (November 26th). He was 85 years old. Roman appeared films such as Welcome to Kutsher’s: The Last Catskills Resort, The Last Laugh, Finding North, and Sweet Lorraine. His television appearances included Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Tonight Show, and Red Oaks.

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON REVEALS WARNER BROS. DIDN’T WANT HENRY CAVILL TO RETURN AS ‘SUPERMAN:’ Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Twitter recently to share how he “fought hard” to get Henry Cavill back as Superman. “This has been years in the making regarding bringing Henry Cavill back and years of strategic conversations and we were not going to take no for an answer,” he said in a video. “It all comes back to where Superman you have to have Superman in the mix. So that’s why we fought hard to bring Superman back, Henry Cavill, and there was no other Superman, by the way, to bring back Henry Cavill is our generation Superman and in my opinion, the greatest Superman. And I mean that respectfully to the other actors, especially Christopher Reeve.”

ANTONIO BANDERAS SAYS HE WOULD ‘PASS THE TORCH’ TO TOM HOLLAND FOR ‘ZORRO’ REBOOT: In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Antonio Banderas said he could see Tom Holland as the next Zorro. “If they called me to do ‘Zorro,’ I would do what Anthony Hopkins did for me, which is to pass the torch,” Banderas told the outlet. When asked who he’d choose as his successor, the Desperado actor named Tom Holland. “I did ‘Uncharted’ with him, and he’s so energetic and fun,” he said. “He’s got this spark, too. Why not?”

CHRIS PRATT SHARES BEHIND-THE-SCENES PHOTOS FROM ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY’ HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Chris Pratt is getting into the holiday spirit by sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special. “Just a few sneak peeks behind the scenes filming our Holiday Special with none other than Legendary Hero Kevin Bacon. Now streaming on @disneyplus,” he captioned the post. The movie hit the streaming platform on Black Friday (November 25th).