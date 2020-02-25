Friends And Family Say Goodbye To Kobe And Gianna Bryant

PRPhotos.com

Yesterday (February 24th), family, friends and thousands of fans gathered at the Staples Center for the memorial service of NBA icon Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant — who both died in a helicopter crash with seven others last month. Beyonce kicked off the memorial with a performance of two of Kobe's favorite songs “XO” and “Halo.”

The memorial, which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, also featured tributes from Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera.

Friends like Shaquille O' Neal and Michael Jordan paid tribute to the fallen icon and Kobe's wife Vanessa Bryant bought everyone to tears with her touching words about her “soulmate” and loving daughter.

She said, “God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to heaven together. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again. We love you.”

Other celebs like Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Rick Foxx, Magic Johnson, Lisa Leslie, and Snoop Dogg attended the ceremony. Kobe Bryant's parents Joe and Pam and his sisters were also present at the memorial.

Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest in a private burial service earlier this month at the Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar.

KOBE MEMORIAL Beyonce performs “Halo” : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/02_feb/KOBEMEMORIAL_BeyonceperformsHalo.mp3

KOBE MEMORIAL Beyonce performs ‘XO’ : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/02_feb/KOBEMEMORIAL_BeyonceperformsXO.mp3

KOBE MEMORIAL Michael Jordan says because of Kobe he will have another crying face meme : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/02_feb/KOBEMEMORIAL_MichaelJordanSaysHeWillBeAnotherCryingMemeAfterKobeMemorial.mp3

KOBE MEMORIAL Michael Jordan says he was a big brother to Kobe : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/02_feb/KOBEMEMORIAL_MichaelJordanSaysHeWasABigBrotherToKobeBryant.mp3

KOBE MEMORIAL Shaquille O Neal shares a funny memory of Kobe Bryant : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/02_feb/KOBEMEMORIAL_ShaquilleONealOnKobe.mp3

KOBE MEMORIAL Vanessa Bryant on Kobe as a father and husband : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/02_feb/KOBEMEMORIAL_VanessaBryantOnKobeAsAHusbandAndFather.mp3

KOBE MEMORIAL Vanessa Bryant says Kobe and Gianna couldn’t be on this earth without each other : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/02_feb/KOBEMEMORIAL_VanessaBryantSaysKobeAndGiGiCouldntBeOnEarthWithoutEachOther.mp3

KOBE MEMORIAL Vanessa Bryant shares sweet words about Gianna : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/02_feb/KOBEMEMORIAL_VanessaBryantSharesKindWordsAboutGiGi.mp3