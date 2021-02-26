Fury Over Prince Andrew Keeping Royal Roles While Meghan and Harry Are Out

PRPhotos.com

The Queen‘s decision to cut Prince Harry and Meghan Markle off from their royal patronages is drawing criticism, and not just from the patronages themselves. While several of the nonprofits expressed surprise and disappointment at the Queen’s decision last week, now other critics are pointing to the fact that Prince Andrew, who has been wanted for questioning by the FBI for his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has been able to hang onto some of his military connections.

Andrew has stepped away from public royal duties, but has been allowed to maintain military honors such as Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Navy’s Fleet Air Arm and Colonel-in-Chief of multiple British Army units. Harry, meanwhile, has had to give up his honors, which include being Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of RAF Base Honington and Honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Naval Commands' Small Ships and Diving.

Royal commenter Roberta Fiorito said: “The Sussexes just bring so much to the Royal Family. I think if there was an arrangement to be made, it would really bolster the Firm and the monarchy.”

Meanwhile, Harry hopes to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which is causing a “headache” for the Palace, insiders say. An insider asked The Sun: “Will we put them on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast. This is a celebration for the Queen’s 70 years of service to the nation and should not be overshadowed. There are now so many questions about what to do with Harry and Meghan.”

Thankfully, there’s time: the event is set for June 2-5, 2022.