FX Orders Pilot For ‘Very Young Frankenstein’ Comedy With Zach Galifianakis

FX has ordered a pilot for the comedy Very Young Frankenstein, starring Zach Galifianakis as Dr. Frankenstein. The cast includes Kumail Nanjiani, Dolly Wells, Spencer House, Nikki Crawford, and Cary Elwes, who will portray the President Of The United States. The pilot draws inspiration from the Mel Brooks-Gene Wilder film Young Frankenstein, though specific plot details remain undisclosed. Writer Stefani Robinson will executive produce alongside Taika Waititi, who will direct the pilot. Both previously worked on FX’s What We Do In The Shadows. Original film director Mel Brooksalso serves as executive producer. If picked up for series, the show would air on Hulu. (Story URL)