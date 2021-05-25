Gabrielle Union Explains Daughters Couture Handbag

PRPhotos.com

Gabrielle Union‘s daughter Kaavia is already snagging designer swag. But the star is trying to keep it in perspective. The 48-year-old shared a video of her 2-year-old unboxing “her first Valentino purse” last week. Not everyone was impressed.

“That purse could have come from Target and she would have reacted the same way,” one person commented, while another added, “Meanwhile I’m just tryna figure out rent and groceries.”

Union clarified to ET: “So for everyone who thought I bought my child a $3,000-plus bag when she can’t poop in the potty on her own — um, no,” the actress quipped, adding that the young fashionista has in fact “been literally sleeping with it.”