Gary Busey Died and Then Came Back?

Gary Busey had a near-death experience that changed his conception of reality, he tells The Guardian. In the interview, the 75-year-old recounts a 1988 motorcycle crash that he says ended his life. (Until he returned).

Busey explains: "I had an accident on a Harley-Davidson. I went off the bike without a helmet, hit my head into a curb, split my skull, passed away after brain surgery and went to the other side — the spiritual realm where I got information. And I came back, and these messages, these definitions, came to me first class. I’ll think of a word and write the word down without thinking."

Examples: "faith," which he says stands for "Fantastic, Adventurous in Trusting Him" and "hope," which, to him, means "Heavenly Offerings Prevail Eternally."

So what was the other side like? Busey says he was "surrounded by angels" with "balls of light floating all around me."

He adds: "I felt trust, love, protection and happiness like you cannot feel on Earth. It’s the feeling the angels live in. Three angels came up to me… I was a quarter of an inch wide and one foot long. That is your soul, and your soul is housed in the column of your spine."

Busey continues: "Three balls of light came up to me and talked to me. The one on the left talked to me in an androgynous voice and said the direction I was going in was good, but because of my responsibility to mankind I had to look for helping spirits around."

Busey says that the power that be gave him the option of going or staying.

"Every time he spoke, I felt so loved, like a little baby in the arms of his brother, so when you hear the truth over there you do it. And the word truth stands for Taking Real Understanding To Heart. That is the truth of your essence and your soul," he says. "The truth told me I wasn’t finished over here on Earth. When you feel the truth, BOOM! You go for it. The truth is the strongest ordnance you have in your body, your mind, your soul and your being."