Gary Busey Is Charged With Sex Offenses At New Jersey Film Convention

PRPhotos.com

Point Break actor Gary Busey has been charged with sexual misconduct and harassment by the Cherry Hill Police Department in New Jersey. The offenses took place during a “Monster Mania” convention between August 12th and August 14th.

Busey was a featured guest for all three days of the “Monster Mania” event. The 78-year-old actor was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact, and another of harassment.

“It was about contact – it was about touching,” Cherry Hill Township police lieutenant Robert Scheunemann said.

In 2011, Busey was accused of sexually assaulting a female employee on Celebrity Apprentice. The employee told The Daily Beast in 2016, “We were smoking cigarettes outside, and Busey was standing next to me. And then at one point, he grabbed me firmly between my legs, and ran his hand up my stomach, and grabbed my breasts. I didn’t know what to do. So I made this joke that, ‘Oh, I’ve never been sexually harassed by a celebrity before!’ Then he grabbed my hand and put it over his penis, and said, like, ‘I’m just getting started, baby."”