Gary Busey Pleads Guilty To Criminal Sexual Contact In Chaotic Zoom Hearing

Getty Images

Gary Busey pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact following an incident with a female fan at the Monster-Mania Convention in August 2022. During a Zoom hearing, Busey initially appeared confused about the proceedings, leading to several miscommunications between the judge and the actor’s defense attorney. Busey’s hearing issues and the presence of his ex-wife in the room contributed to the confusion. After clarifying the details, Busey acknowledged that he had inappropriately touched the victim’s buttocks, though he claimed it was unintentional and not for his own gratification. The judge, however, insisted that Busey needed to admit to purposefully touching the victim in order to enter a valid guilty plea. Ultimately, Busey confirmed that he did intentionally touch the victim, leading to the acceptance of his guilty plea. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 18th. (EW)