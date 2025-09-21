Gary Busey Receives 2-Years Probation For Sexual Contact Conviction

Getty Images

Gary Busey, 81, was sentenced to two years probation on Thursday after pleading guilty in July to criminal sexual contact. The case stemmed from allegations that Busey inappropriately touched women at Monster-Mania Con in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, in August 2022. Police had received multiple complaints about his conduct at the horror convention. Busey ultimately admitted wrongdoing pleaded guilty to one count involving “touching the buttocks of a female over the clothing.” He faced a maximum of five years probation and $500 fine but received a shorter sentence allowing early termination after one year. The judge also prohibited contact with the victim. (Story URL)