Home » Entertainment » Gary Busey Spotted With Pants Down In Public Following Sex Offense Charges

Gary Busey Spotted With Pants Down In Public Following Sex Offense Charges

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

A day after he was charged with sex crimes by the Cherry Hill Police Department in New Jersey, Point Break actor Gary Busey was photographed pulling his pants down in public.

The 78-year-old actor was at a public park in Malibu, California, on Saturday (August 20th), sitting on a bench with his black sweatpants down to his knees. He was also seen looking around and smiling.

Apparently, this isn’t the first time the Rookie of the Year actor has pulled his pants down in public. Busey fought with several housemates on the UK version of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 for doing the same thing.

Related Articles

Milly Alcock Says She Was Living In Her ‘Mum’s Attic’ Before Filming ‘House Of The Dragon’
The Weeknd To Star In HBO Drama Series
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Get Married For The Second Time In Georgia
Gary Busey Is Charged With Sex Offenses At New Jersey Film Convention
Will Smith Returns To Social Media Following Apology Video
Idris Elba’s Daughter Didn’t Speak To Him For Three Weeks After She Was Denied A Role In ‘Beast’