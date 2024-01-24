Gary Graham, Ken Jennings, Emma Stone + More!

PRPhotos.com

GARY GRAHAM DIES AT 73: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alien Nation actor Gary Graham died on Monday (January 22nd) at the age of 73. His wife, Becky Graham, told the outlet that his cause of death was cardiac arrest. Graham also played the role of the Vulcan ambassador Soval on Star Trek: Enterprise from 2001-2005. His film roles included Hardcore and All the Right Moves.

KEN JENNINGS SAYS ‘JEOPARDY!’ WOULD INVITE EMMA STONE ON ‘IN A HEARTBEAT:’ Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark recently and shared what Emma Stone would have to do in order to appear on the game show. Jennings said they would "take her in a heartbeat," but that "she would have to go through the same tests [as everyone else]." This comes after the Poor Things actor revealed that Jeopardy! is her “favorite show” and that she applies to be on it “every June.”

SOFIA COPPOLA SAYS APPLE PULLED THE PLUG ON TV SERIES WITH FLORENCE PUGH BECAUSE THEY FOUND HER CHARACTER ‘UNLIKABLE:’ Sofia Coppola told The New Yorker in a recent interview that “it’s a real drag” her show, The Custom of the Country, based on the Edith Wharton novel and starring Florence Pugh, was axed at Apple. “They pulled our funding,” the Priscilla director said. “I thought they had endless resources.” Coppola added that the executives, who were “mostly dudes,” just “didn’t get the character of Undine,” played by Pugh. “She’s so ‘unlikable.’ But so is Tony Soprano!” she explained. “It was like a relationship that you know you probably should’ve gotten out of a while ago.”

SECOND SEASON OF ‘SQUID GAME’ TO PREMIERE IN 2024: Deadline reports that Squid Game fans can look forward to the release of the show’s second season this year. The first season of the show, which premiered on Netflix on September 17th, 2021, continues to hold the title for the most-watched series on the streaming platform. Second seasons are also expected for The Diplomat and Empress, as well as Bridgerton’s third season.