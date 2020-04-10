George and Amal Clooney, Taraji P. Henson Latest Stars To Donate to Coronavirus

PRPhotos.com

Celebrities are opening up their wallets big time to help healthcare workers and out-of-work creatives contend with the challenges of coronavirus.

GEORGE & AMAL

George and Amal Clooney have donated more than $1 million to six specific causes: $250,000 each to The Motion Picture and Television fund, the SAG-AFTRA Fund and Los Angeles Mayor’s Fund. Plus $300,000 to three international charities: Lebanese Food Bank, Lombardo Italy Region and the NHS.

TARAJI P. HENSON

Empire star Taraji P. Henson announced that she is raising money with her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation to give teletherapy to at-risk African-American communities.

SEAN MCLOUGHLIN

Irish YouTuber Sean McLoughlin, who is known as Jacksepticeye and has 23.6 million+ subscribers, raised about $1.7 million for the World Health Organization, United Way Worldwide and Comic Relief in a telethon that brought together influencers and celebs.

These latest join Lady Gaga, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Angelina Jolie, Tyler Perry, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Kelly Ripa, Kim Kardashian and Kristen Bell are also donating millions to the fight against coronavirus.