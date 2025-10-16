Home » Entertainment » George Clooney & Annette Bening Set To Lead Paul Weitz Film ‘In Love’

George Clooney and Annette Bening will star in In Love, directed by Paul Weitz and based on Amy Bloom’s bestselling memoir In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss. The book chronicles Bloom’s experience watching her husband battle Alzheimer’s disease, their decision to travel to Switzerland for assisted dying, and her journey as a widow. TIME Magazine named it the number one nonfiction book and included it on their 100 must-read books list. Oscar-nominated Weitz co-wrote the screenplay with Bloom. Clooney’s newest film, Jay Kelly, debuts on Netflix December 5th, while Bening appears in Bride on March 6th, 2026. (Story URL)