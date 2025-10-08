George Clooney Confirms ‘Ocean’s 14’ Budget Approved, Filming To Start Next Year

Getty Images

George Clooney confirmed that Warner Bros. has approved the budget for Ocean’s 14 and filming will likely begin in 9-10 months. Original franchise stars Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, and Don Cheadle are expected to return for the crime caper sequel. “We just got the budget approved at Warner Bros. and we’re trying to set up,” Clooney stated. “It’s just scheduling, so it’s just setting a start date for us. Probably start in about nine or 10 months, shooting.” Director David Leitch, known for The Fall Guy and Bullet Train, will helm the project. The original Ocean’s trilogy earned over $1.1 billion worldwide, with Ocean’s Eleven making $450 million in 2001. (Story URL)