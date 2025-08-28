Home » Entertainment » George Clooney Suffers Sinus Infection, Misses Venice Press Events

George Clooney Suffers Sinus Infection, Misses Venice Press Events

George Clooney Suffers Sinus Infection, Misses Venice Press Events
Getty Images
Posted on

George Clooney was forced to miss several Venice Film Festival events on Wednesday due to a sinus infection. The 64-year-old Hollywood star had arrived in Italy the previous day to promote his new Netflix film Jay Kelly, but was unable to attend a scheduled press conference as a result of his illness. Clooney’s representative confirmed the Oscar winner was under doctors’ orders to “scale back his activities” for the day. His co-stars Adam Sandler and Laura Dern covered for his absence, with Sandler noting “Even movie stars get sick” and Dern expressing Clooney’s “devastation” at not being able to attend a cast and crew dinner celebrating the film, which was directed by Noah Baumbach. (UPI)