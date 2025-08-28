George Clooney Suffers Sinus Infection, Misses Venice Press Events

Getty Images

George Clooney was forced to miss several Venice Film Festival events on Wednesday due to a sinus infection. The 64-year-old Hollywood star had arrived in Italy the previous day to promote his new Netflix film Jay Kelly, but was unable to attend a scheduled press conference as a result of his illness. Clooney’s representative confirmed the Oscar winner was under doctors’ orders to “scale back his activities” for the day. His co-stars Adam Sandler and Laura Dern covered for his absence, with Sandler noting “Even movie stars get sick” and Dern expressing Clooney’s “devastation” at not being able to attend a cast and crew dinner celebrating the film, which was directed by Noah Baumbach. (UPI)