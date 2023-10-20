George Clooney, ‘The Office,’ Oprah Winfrey + More!

PRPhotos.com

A-LISTERS OFFER TO PAY $50 MILLION IN DUES EACH YEAR TO SAG-AFTRA TO AID STRIKE: Deadline reports that after A-listers such as George Clooney, Ben Affleck, and Emma Stone met with SAG-AFTRA Tuesday (October 17th), the group proposed eliminating a cap on membership dues. “A lot of the top earners want to be part of the solution,” Clooney told the outlet. “We’ve offered to remove the cap on dues, which would bring over $50 million to the union annually. Well over $150 million over the next three years. We think it’s fair for us to pay more into the union. We also are suggesting a bottom-up residual structure — meaning the top of the call sheet would be the last to collect residuals, not the first. These negotiations will be ongoing, but we wanted to show that we’re all in this together and find ways to help close the gap on actors getting paid.”

‘THE OFFICE’ SHOWRUNNER ADDRESSES REBOOT RUMORS: Greg Daniels, the showrunner for the hit show The Office, spoke with Collider recently about the speculation that there’s a revival in the works. "Well, I think that it's very speculative," he said, without denying the possibility. "The fact that it kind of blew up based on one line in a puck piece was kind of cool, I guess, in the sense that the fans still care a lot." Daniels added, "The thing I would say is, when there's something to announce, I will definitely announce it."

OPRAH WINFREY REVEALS HOW MUCH SHE WAS PAID TO STAR IN ‘THE COLOR PURPLE:’ Oprah Winfrey shared how much money she made for her role as Sofia in the 1985 film The Color Purple in an interview with Essence Magazine published on Tuesday (October 17th). "I can't even begin to tell you what it means to me — a person who wanted nothing more in my life than to be in The Color Purple," Winfrey told cast members from the forthcoming adaptation. "And God taught me to surrender — that was the big lesson for me. They were only offering $35,000 to be in this film, and it is the best $35,000 I ever earned. It changed everything and taught me so much. It is God moving through my life."

JACOB ELORDI SAYS HIS MOM ‘STARTED YELLING’ AFTER HE TRANSFORMED INTO ELVIS FOR THE FIRST TIME: During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jacob Elordi spoke about the first time he transformed into Elvis for the new movie Priscilla. "I FaceTimed my mom and my agent," Elordi told the outlet, sharing that he was excited to show off the look. "It was totally ego." When asked how his mom reacted, the Euphoria star said, "I think she just started yelling."