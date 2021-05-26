George Floyd Honored by Celebrities on Anniversary of Death

PRPhotos.com

One year after former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd by pinning him to the ground with his knees, he is being commemorated around the world. Floyd’s death set off a wave of protests and calls for widespread racial justice, and support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Last month, Chauvin was convicted of murder. In addition to marches and vigils being held to honor Floyd, celebrities and media figures spoke out as well.

Kerry Washington wrote, “The 1 year anniversary of #GeorgeFloyd’s murder is a reminder that for some, the issue became clear 1 year ago. For many of us, Black lives have never NOT mattered.”

Jimmy Kimmel said more needs to be done: “A year after the murder of George Floyd, we have done little to stop it from happening again. Please support these organizations and their work to bring equal justice to all.”

Oprah Winfrey tweeted: “A year ago today we didn’t know his name, but now it’s forever etched in our consciousness.”