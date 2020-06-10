Home » Entertainment » George Floyd Laid To Rest In Houston

George Floyd Laid To Rest In Houston

George Floyd was laid to rest yesterday (June 9th) in Houston, Texas. Floyd's private funeral was held at the Fountain of Praise Church and he was later buried in the Houston Memorial Gardens next to his mom in Pearland, Texas.

At the service, George's daughter Gianna Floyd was escorted into the church with her mom Roxie Washington during the "Prayer of Comfort." Pastor Kim Burrell then started the service with a performance of "God Will Take Care of You," which featured the Houston Ensemble.

Celebs like Floyd Mayweather, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Rev. Al Sharpton, Cal McNair, J.J. Watt, Rev. Arthur Rucker, Gusta Booker, Dr. Mary White, Dray Tate, Ange Hillz, Ivy McGregor, Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum and Kathy Taylor were all in attendance. Former Vice President Joe Biden also sent a video message to George's family.

Ne-Yo and gospel singers Nakitta Foxx and Minister Kurt Carr also performed.

Meanwhile, during his eulogy, Rev. Al Sharpton called for changes that can prevent the deaths of more black people. 

 

GEORGE FLOYD FUNERAL Ne-Yo Thanks George Floyd For Sacrificing His Life :

GEORGE FLOYD FUNERAL NeYo sings ‘It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday” :

GEORGE FLOYD MEMORIAL George Floyd’s niece Brooke Williams speaks :

GEORGE FLOYD MEMORIAL Joe Biden sends a message to George Floyd’s daughter Gianna :

GEORGE FLOYD MEMORIAL Kim Burrell performs :

GEORGE FLOYD MEMORIAL Rev Al Sharpton on if George Floyd were white :

GEORGE FLOYD MEMORIAL Rev. Al Sharpton says cops must pay for killing George Floyd :

