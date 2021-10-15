Home » Entertainment » George Takei Calls William Shatner An ‘Unfit Guinea Pig’

George Takei Calls William Shatner An ‘Unfit Guinea Pig’

Getty Images
George Takei’s decades-long feud with William Shatner is apparently still going strong.

When asked about his former Star Trek costar’s trip to space, Takei told Page Six, “He’s boldly going where other people have gone before.”

The 84-year-old actor elaborated at the opening of Thoughts of a Colored Man on Wednesday (Oct 13th) night, adding, “He’s a guinea pig, 90 years old and it’s important to find out what happens. So 90 years old is going to show a great deal more on the wear and tear on the human body, so he’ll be a good specimen to study. Although he’s not the fittest specimen of 90 years old, so he’ll be a specimen that’s unfit!”

