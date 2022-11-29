George Takei Says William Shatner Was A ‘Prima Donna’ On The Set Of ‘Star Trek’

George Takei isn’t holding back when it comes to his beef with William Shatner. The pair were co-stars on Star Trek in the 1960s and have been in a public feud for years.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Takei was asked if cast members from the original series were friends. “Yes. Yes. YES. Except for one, who was a prima donna. But the rest of us shared a great camaraderie,” he said.

“None of us” were friends with William Shatner, who played the lead Captain James T. Kirk, Takei added. “He was self-involved. He enjoyed being the center of attention. He wanted everyone to kowtow to him,” he said.