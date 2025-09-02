Gérard Depardieu Set To Stand Trial On Rape Charges

Getty Images

French actor Gerard Depardieu, 69, has been ordered to stand trial on charges of raping and sexually assaulting actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018. Arnould, who was 22 at the time, alleges the incidents occurred at Depardieu’s Paris home when she sought his advice. A French judge rejected Depardieu’s appeal to drop the case, allowing the criminal trial to proceed. Depardieu denies the allegations, which come amid France’s ongoing reckoning with sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry. He previously received an 18-month suspended sentence after being convicted of assaulting two women on a film set in 2021. (Story URL)