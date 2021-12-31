Home » Entertainment » Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty of Sex Trafficking

Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty of Sex Trafficking

Posted on

Former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking yesterday, December 29th. She faces up to 65 years in prison for federal charges involving luring underage girls to engage in sexual acts with now-deceased Jeffrey Epstein.

Variety confirms four different women testified over the month-long course of the Manhattan trial. Maxwell, 60, was found guilty of five of the six charges brought against her and has been denied bail repeatedly.

Maxwell also faces trial on two charges of perjury. She was arrested in July of 2020.

