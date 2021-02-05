Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Terrifying Home Birth

PRPhotos.com

Gigi Hadid welcomed her daughter Khai at her home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania in September. It wasn’t picture perfect, she tells Vogue, in a March cover story. The 25-year-old model opted to do a home birth when she discovered that her mom Yolanda Hadid, and sister, Bella Hadid, could not be present if she gave birth at a hospital in Manhattan due to COVID restrictions.

She and boyfriend Zayn Malik watched “The Business of Being Born” documentary together, and discovered they could do it.

“I had to dig deep,” Gigi said of when the time came to deliver her first child in a blow-up bath in her bedroom. “I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, ‘This is what it is.’ I loved that.”

Her mom and midwife coached her. Gigi said she knew Zayn, 28, and Bella, 24, were “proud” of her, but “at certain points I saw each of them in terror.”

Gigi admitted, “Z and I looked at each other and were like, ‘We can have some time before we do that again.”