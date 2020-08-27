Home » Entertainment » Gigi Hadid Shares First Pregnancy Photoshoot

Gigi Hadid Shares First Pregnancy Photoshoot

Gigi Hadid is celebrating her pregnancy with a stunning photoshoot on Instagram. The 25-year-old supermodel showed off her blossoming bump in a series of flowing, see-through dresses.

The model, who is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik, is spending her quarantine on her family farm in Pennsylvania. 

"growin an angel," she wrote with a smiley face, adding she was "cherishing this time" and appreciated "all the love & well wishes." She captioned one photo with the date July 26, 2020, which appeared to be the date of the photoshoot. 

Her mother Yolanda Hadid has previously said the baby is due in September. Hadid has been relatively mum on her pregnancy, so fans greeted this shoot with joy, giving it more than 4.6 million “likes” in just two hours.

