Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Zendaya + More!

GIGI HADID ADDRESSES HAMAS ATTACK IN ISRAEL: Gigi Hadid took to Instagram on Tuesday (October 10th) to address the tragedy in Israel after Hamas launched a surprise attack over the weekend that left more than 1,000 people dead. In a lengthy post, the half-Palestinian supermodel wrote, “The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with & does not do any good for the ‘Free Palestine’ movement.” She also wrote that she feels “deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation.” Hadid added, “I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person.”

TOM HOLLAND KISSES ZENDAYA’S HAND WHILE OUT ON A WALK: Tom Holland and Zendaya could not be cuter. The Spider-Man: No Way Home stars were photographed walking around a park in West London on Sunday (October 8th). In one photo, Zendaya has her arm wrapped around Holland as he kisses her right hand. The pair first went official in September of 2021.

JASON SUDEIKIS AND OLIVIA WILDE DRESS UP FOR THEIR DAUGTHER’S HALLOWEEN-THEMED BIRTHDAY PARTY: Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde appear to remain on good terms after settling their drawn-out custody battle last month. Page Six reports that they were both photographed in costume for their six-year-old daughter Daisy’s Halloween-themed birthday party over the weekend. The Don’t Worry Darling director wore a neon Ken costume from the Barbie movie—while the Ted Lasso star appeared to be dressed as the Statue of Liberty, wearing a green sweatsuit and a crown on his head. Wilde and Sudeikis began dating in 2011 and announced they were going their separate ways in 2020. They share two children together.

OMAROSA SLAMS DONALD TRUMP OVER INDICTMENTS: While speaking with Page Six about her new show House of Villains, Omarosa Manigault Newman didn’t hold back when it came to her opinion on former President Donald Trump. “I think it would be very hard for Donald Trump to run for president from jail,” she said, referring to his multiple indictments. Newman first met Trump on the set of The Apprentice and later became his Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison during his presidency—before being fired in 2017. She has since expressed regret over supporting his administration.