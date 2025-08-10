Gina Carano Settles Musk-Funded Lawsuit With Disney Over ‘Mandalorian’ Firing

Getty Images

Former Mandalorian actress Gina Carano has reached a settlement with Disney/Lucasfilm, ending her legal battle with the company. Carano, who was fired from the Star Wars spinoff in 2021 over her controversial right-wing social media posts, filed a lawsuit last year alleging wrongful termination. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Carano expressed gratitude to Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of the platform, for financing her lawsuit. She described the agreement as the “best outcome for all parties involved.” Disney acknowledged Carano’s professionalism and positive working relationships, stating they look forward to identifying future opportunities to collaborate. (NYDN)