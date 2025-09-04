Giorgio Armani, Famed Italian Fashion Designer, Dies At 91

Getty Images

Giorgio Armani, the Italian designer who transformed modern fashion, has died at his home in Milan at age 91. The Armani Group confirmed his passing Thursday, saying he died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. Armani co-founded his company in 1975 with architect Sergio Galeotti, redefining tailoring with softer lines, neutral palettes, and innovative fabrics. His designs became iconic in film, from Richard Gere in American Gigolo to Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street. Hollywood stars embraced his red-carpet looks, making Armani a fixture at the Academy Awards. Born in Piacenza in 1934, Armani rose from window dresser to global fashion leader. Forbes estimated his fortune at $12.1 billion. The company said visitation will be held in Milan on September 7th and 8th, with a private funeral to follow. (Story URL)