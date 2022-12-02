GMA Anchors Reportedly Did Not Hook Up Until After Their Marriages Ended

Good Morning America stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reportedly did not start hooking up with each other until after they broke up with their respective partners.

A source told People, “This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other. The relationship didn't start until after that.”

On Wednesday (November 30th), Daily Mail posted bombshell photos that revealed Robach and Holmes have been in a relationship for the past six months.

Acording to People, Robach's husband, Andrew Shue deleted all photos of her from his Instagram account after the news broke.

However, an insider told Page Six that the new couple “felt supported and loved” when they returned to work Thursday (December 1st). The source added, “They’re not ashamed. They’re two consenting adults who ended up loving each other.”

Mindy Kaling poked fun at the co-anchors’ alleged affair after her interview on the ABC show Thursday (December 1st).

The Office alum tweeted, “Good Morning America is trending because of my appearance on it, right?”