‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ Propels Box Office Out of Slump With $48.5M Opener

Warner Bros.’ Godzilla vs. Kong destroyed industry projections with a five-day take of $48.5 million, and $32.2 million over three days.

“Monstrous results all across the United States. Audiences are excited to see movies in theaters on the big screen with big sound,” exclaimed Warner Bros. Domestic Distribution Boss Jeff Goldstein this morning.

“This movie represents a way for people to slowly re-introduce themselves into a social environment,” Josh Grode, CEO of Legendary Entertainment tells Deadline, “Heading back to movie theaters and learning we’re not going to get sick; it’s these steps we’re taking over the next two to three months to get back to the normalcy of life. This is a movie for a lot of people who are taking the first step.”

Many observers say that the fact that it released simultaneously on streaming platform HBO Max and still performed this well shows how strong the desire to see movies in a communal setting is.