Warner Bros./Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong won the box office in its second weekend, earning $13.3 million, and registering a $69.5 million total haul domestically. RelishMix reported an uptick in social media interest in Godzilla, with 500k new subscribers to its official YouTube channel in a week, close to breaking 10M.

Nobody came in second, bringing in $2.65 million over the weekend, with Lionsgate/AGC Studios’ Voyagers opening at $1.35 million.