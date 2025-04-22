Home » Entertainment » ‘Golden Bachelor’ Renewed For Season 2 With Mel Owens Set To Star

‘Golden Bachelor’ Renewed For Season 2 With Mel Owens Set To Star

‘Golden Bachelor’ Renewed For Season 2 With Mel Owens Set To Star
Posted on

ABC and Hulu have confirmed the return of The Golden Bachelor for a second season, featuring 66-year-old Mel Owens, a former NFL player turned lawyer. Owens succeeds Gerry Turner, who led the inaugural season that averaged 10.4 million viewers. Owens, a University of Michigan college football player from 1977-1980, was initially selected ninth overall by the Los Angeles Rams in the 1981 NFL Draft. Following a nine-season NFL career, Owens pursued a financial advisory role at Merrill Lynch before obtaining a law degree from UC-San Francisco. The premiere date has yet to be announced. The show also led to a spin-off, The Golden Bachelorette. (Variety)

Related Articles

Kevin Hart Set To Host 2025 BET Awards
‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Says He Got Married In Prison
Deadmau5 Apologizes For Getting Black Out Drunk During Coachella Set, Says It’s “Probably My Last Coachella”
Ryan Gosling Confirmed To Lead Shawn Levy’s New ‘Star Wars’ Film
Jennifer Lopez To Star In Netflix’s ‘The Last Mrs. Parrish’ Movie From Director Robert Zemeckis
Nate Bargatze Set To Host The 2025 Emmy Awards