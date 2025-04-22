‘Golden Bachelor’ Renewed For Season 2 With Mel Owens Set To Star

ABC and Hulu have confirmed the return of The Golden Bachelor for a second season, featuring 66-year-old Mel Owens, a former NFL player turned lawyer. Owens succeeds Gerry Turner, who led the inaugural season that averaged 10.4 million viewers. Owens, a University of Michigan college football player from 1977-1980, was initially selected ninth overall by the Los Angeles Rams in the 1981 NFL Draft. Following a nine-season NFL career, Owens pursued a financial advisory role at Merrill Lynch before obtaining a law degree from UC-San Francisco. The premiere date has yet to be announced. The show also led to a spin-off, The Golden Bachelorette. (Variety)