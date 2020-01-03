Golden Globes 2020: What To Expect

PRPhotos.com

The 2020 Golden Globes will take place on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. Here’s what you should know.

THE MENU

The Golden Globes have gone vegan! The Hollywood Foreign Press Association released a statement that said: “As part of the HFPA's overall focus on sustainability, the Golden Globes will be serving a 100% plant-based meal at the show, to raise awareness about how our choices can impact the environment. All produce and vegetables are locally and sustainably sourced.”

The ceremony is also eliminating single-use plastic from the event. “Icelandic Glacial is this year's water sponsor who will be serving water on the carpet and inside the ceremony in glass bottles, eliminating plastic waste. They will also be making a donation to an organization of the HFPA's choice.”

THE VOTING

The Golden Globes have only 87 people voting for them, about 1% of the number of people voting for the Oscars. Those 87 people are members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with a variety of competing agendas, making predictions challenging.

THE NOMINATIONS

While the Goldens have been called out over male-dominated categories before, female directors were shut out of the Best Director category again. This year, Greta Gerwig‘s Little Women was shut out in movies and Ava DuVernay‘s was shut out in TV for When They See Us.

Marriage Story received more nominations than any other film (six), and is a favorite along with Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman to win Best Picture, Drama. The Irishman is also up for acting and screenplay honors. Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time, starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio is up for Best Picture, Comedy or Musical, and considered a favorite against Jojo Rabbit, Knives Out, Rocketman and Dolemite Is My Name.

HOST & PRESENTERS

Ricky Gervais is hosting, his fifth time in the hot seat.

Lined up to present for this year's Golden Globes so far are Ana de Armas, Pierce Brosnan, Tim Allen, Margot Robbie, Harvey Keitel, Salma Hayek, Amy Poehler, Rami Malek, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Fanning, Chris Evans, Charlize Theron, Tiffany Haddish, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Ted Danson, Daniel Craig, and Glenn Close.