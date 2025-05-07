Home » Entertainment » Golden Globes Adding Best Podcast Category Beginning In 2026

The Golden Globe Awards will now include podcasts in their lineup, expanding beyond film and television. The new category will feature six nominees selected from the top 25 podcasts, recognizing those that have made a significant impact over the past year. The inaugural winner will be announced at the 83rd Golden Globes ceremony on January 11, 2026, hosted by Nikki Glaser and airing on CBS and Paramount+. “As the world of entertainment continues to evolve, we are excited to recognize new forms of storytelling,” a Globes rep said. “Podcasts have emerged as a profound medium for sharing narratives and building communities across global borders and generations.” (THR)

