Golden Globes Adds CBS Primetime Special And ‘Golden Week’ Events For 2026

The Golden Globe Awards will introduce a new CBS primetime special called “Golden Eve” and a week-long series of Los Angeles events before the 83rd annual ceremony on January 11th. The “Golden Eve” special airs January 8th on CBS and Paramount+, featuring highlights from the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Carol Burnett Award presentations. (This year those honors went to Viola Davis and Ted Danson.) The 2026 recipients will be announced soon. Golden Week aims to build entertainment industry buzz through various celebrations, and CBS will integrate the Golden Week theme across multiple network shows, creating an “immersive experience.” (Story URL)