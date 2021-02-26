Golden Globes: How To Watch and What To Know

PRPhotos.com

Awards season is bowing on Sunday. After multiple delays and unconventional format planned, the 78th Golden Globe Awards kick off the party live via a virtual show Sunday night (NBC, 8 EST/5 PST) hosted by Amy Poehler in LA and Tina Fey in New York.

Industry observers will be watching closely to see if Oscar front-runners emerge in this strange COVID-tinged awards season.

“Mank” (which leads with six total nominations), “Nomadland” and “Promising Young Woman” are considered the three to watch. Because theaters have largely been shuttered for 11 months, Netflix snagged 42 nominations.

While celebrity presenters will appear live on both coasts, nominees will appear from home. Amanda Seyfried, nominated for her role as supporting actress in “Mank,” told USA Today that she'll be watching at home from her couch with her family, including a newborn son. “Throughout the night I will absolutely have to feed my young son,” said Seyfried. “But I'm going to be with them all, including my dog.”

Presenters include Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig, Renee Zellweger, Annie Mumolo, Kenan Thompson, Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Kate Hudson and Margot Robbie.

Strangely, there will still be pre-show red carpet, which is expected to include virtual nominee interviews, awards punditry and red carpet history instead of the usual pose and pout. Watch on Twitter @GoldenGlobes.

Cord-cutters can stream on the Roku Channel, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV.