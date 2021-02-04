Golden Globes Makes History, Nominating 3 Female Directors, Twitter Peeved Over ‘Emily’

PRPhotos.com

In 2018, Natalie Portman took the Golden Globes to task while presenting the award for best director, noting, “Here are the all-male nominees.” It seems the Golden Globes got the message, and for the first time in six years, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association put some—three actually—directors up.

Chloe Zhao for “Nomadland,” Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman” and Regina King for “One Night in Miami,” all of whom are competing against David Fincher for “Mank” and Aaron Sorkin for “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Overall, Netflix dominated. “Mank” is leading film nominees with six nods and “The Crown” topping all television series.

Netflix, which led at the Globes last year, too, came in with 42 nominations, 22 in film categories and 20 in television. No other studio was close.

“The Crown” snagged six nominations including best series, drama, and acting nods for Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor. The final season of “Schitt’s Creek” trailed with five nominations, while Netflix’s “Ozark” (four nods) and “The Queen’s Gambit” (two nods) adding to Netflix’s pile. Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — a Netflix release — came in next with five nominations, including nods for best film, drama; best director and best screenplay for Sorkin; supporting actor for Sacha Baron Cohen; and best song.

The late Chadwick Boseman earned a lead actor nod for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” He’s up against Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”; Gary Oldman, “Mank”; Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian.”

The nominees for actress in a drama film are: Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”; Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”; Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”; Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

Not everyone was happy to see “Emily in Paris” nominated for best television series. On Twitter, there was an uproar, with one critic writing: “if you don't think white supremacy is real, emily in paris is nominated for a golden globe.”

Another opined: “The next time you're overcome by imposter syndrome just take a deep breath and remember that “Emily in Paris” got nominated for a Golden Globe.”

Others noted the snub for the critically acclaimed I May Destroy You.

The Golden Globes are set for February 28th.