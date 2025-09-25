Golden Retrievers Charlie & Summer Land Lead Roles In ‘Air Bud Returns’ After Nationwide Search

Getty Images

Two Golden Retrievers named Charlie and Summer have been selected to star in Air Bud Returns, the 2026 sequel about a basketball-playing dog. The pair was chosen from more than 5,000 dogs nationwide who auditioned for the coveted role of Buddy. Director Robert Vince narrowed the search to 30 finalists, then four, before selecting Charlie from Ohio and Summer from San Diego. “We weren’t just looking for well-trained dogs — we were looking for that special spark,” Vince said. “Charlie and Summer had the presence, the personality, and yes, the basketball skills to make audiences believe in Buddy all over again.” The film follows 12-year-old Jacob, who discovers a stray golden retriever after moving to his late father’s childhood home. Filming begins October 1st in Vancouver, with a release planned for fall 2026. (Story URL)