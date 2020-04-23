Goldie Hawn & Kate Hudson Make History With People Cover

PRPhotos.com

Goldie Hawn and her daughter Kate Hudson, with Kate’s daughter Rani, 1, have made history as the first multigenerational covers stars on People’s annual Beautiful issue.

People is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a special issue. The multi-gen beauty story is titled, “Love, Family & True Beauty.”

Goldie, 74, said of Kate, who welcomed Rani with musician Danny Fujikawa: “When your daughter has a daughter, it’s a big deal. I mean, it really is.”

CORONAVIRUS

The 41-year-old, who is quarantining with Danny, 33, and her sons Ryder, 16, and Bing, 8, from previous relationships said of living through the pandemic: “It’s definitely an interesting time for reflecting on what is truly important.”

Goldie, who is isolating with Kurt Russell, 69, her partner of 37 years, says getting through the crisis has meant focusing on “meditation, nurturing, loving kindness for all in my heart and staying safe inside.”

PARENTING STYLES Kate says Goldie talked about everything growing up. “My mom gave me the floor to be able to feel confident enough to go out and feel like my life could be my own,” says Kate. “Mom was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani…going, ‘I hope I give her that kind of confidence,’ you know?”

ROMANCE GOALS

Kate says she looks at Goldie and Kurt for romance inspo. “To live up to that is really the goal,” she said. “Just the fact that they’ve been able to maintain a unit for all of us, in times of turmoil, they really are the center of all of our lives.”

Says Goldie: “When you have your children and you have a man who loves your children, that’s a very tough bond.”