Goop’s Gift Guide, From Ouija Boards to Birthing Chairs

Goop‘s Gift Guide seems tailor-made for 2020. Gwyneth Paltrow‘s lifestyle brand puts out a hotly anticipated gift guide every year, beloved for its overpriced and impractical finds, and this year is no exception, with a special emphasis on gilded pandemic chic.

For those of us still stuck at home, perhaps now is the time to install a concrete self-heating tub from Igneous Bath (starting at $100K), or feather the nest with a Goop x Avocado bed (starting at $38K).

Spice things up in the bedroom with a $550 Kiki de Montparnasse Collar and Lead Bondage Set.

If you’re one of the many couples who’ve had a COVID baby, install a $7.5K Stiliyana Minkovska Custom Birth Sill. Trying to keep things germ-free? Grab some Megababe Hand Sanitizer, for $6.

For those wanted bling, Goop’s got you covered with a $21K Bulgari Diamond Ring.

Preparing for the coming apocalypse? Trick out your gym with a $7.7K Loro Piano Fitness set, and practice your getaway on an Hermes Skateboard, starting at $4.4K.

Want to commune with the spirits? Hit up the $2K Edie Parker Ouija Board.

