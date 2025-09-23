Gordon Ramsay’s Los Angeles Home Target Of Second Swatting Attack This Year

Getty Images

Los Angeles Police rushed to celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s Bel Air mansion Monday evening after a false emergency call claimed he shot his brother and nephew with a revolver. The caller, who also claimed to be using heroin and refusing to leave the residence, described the victim as “a famous cook,” according to TMZ. Officers arrived around 8 p.m. but found no evidence of violence or shooting. Ramsay was reportedly out of the country. Authorities classified this as the second “swatting” incident at Ramsay’s home this year. Swatting involves fake emergency reports designed to trigger large police responses, often including SWAT teams. (Story URL)