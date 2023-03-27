‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ Lady Gaga, Andy Cohen + More!

‘GREY’S ANATOMY’ IS RENEWED FOR ITS 20TH SEASON: Deadline reports that ABC renewed Grey’s Anatomy for a 20th season, extending the show’s record as the longest-running primetime medical drama. Meg Mannis will be replacing Krista Vernoff as the showrunner for the new season.

CHECK OUT THE FIRST-LOOK PHOTOS OF LADY GAGA ON THE SET OF ‘JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lady Gaga was photographed on the set of Joker: Folie a Deux in New York City Saturday (March 25th). The photos provide a first look at the “Poker Face” singer in full makeup and costume as Harley Quinn.

ANDY COHEN REPORTEDLY HAD TO RESTRAIN ‘VANDERPUMP RULES’ COSTARS WHILE FILMING REUNION: Page Six reports that, in the wake of all of the Scandoval drama, Andy Cohen had to restrain two cast members while filming the Vanderpump Rules reunion for season 10. “It was like a nuclear bomb went off in the studio,” a source said. The outlet also spoke with Ariana Madix about her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval and costar Raquel Leviss having dinner together following the reunion. “I don’t know what they do,” Madix said. “At this point, I don’t care about anything that either of them does.”

‘YOU’ IS RENEWED FOR A FIFTH SEASON: Entertainment Tonight reports that Netflix renewed You for its fifth and final season on Friday (March 24th). Peter Friedlander, the Vice President of Scripted Series for Netflix US and Canada, said in a statement, “We’re excited — and a bit terrified — to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg, but one thing is for sure: You are in for an unforgettable ending.”