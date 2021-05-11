Home » Entertainment » ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Renewed With Ellen Pompeo Inking Mega-Deal

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Renewed With Ellen Pompeo Inking Mega-Deal

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

ABC has renewed its flagship drama Grey's Anatomy for a record 18th season, after star and executive producer Ellen Pompeo managed to ink a rich new deal. Financial terms were not disclosed, but insiders tell The Hollywood Reporter that she managed another salary bump. Pompeo remains the highest-paid actress in a primetime drama show on broadcast TV. (In 2017, she signed a deal giving her $20 million a year). 

O.G. cast stars Chandra Wilson (Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Richard) have also closed new deals to return for season 18, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Grey’s spinoff, Station 19, is also set to return for season 5. No word yet on Grey’s future post-season 18. Deliberations between ABC’s parent Disney and Pompeo were underway for months. 

The series is still doing very well; it’s No. 1 in the 18-49 demo, averaging north of 15 million total viewers and 6.18 in the demo, up 4 percent vs. season 16. 

Related Articles

TikTok User Shares FaceTime Call With Matthew Perry
Ellen Explains Why She’s Living At Courtney Cox’s House
Industry News: Grey’s Anatomy, Sacha Baron Cohen, Camila Cabello + More
Floyd Mayweather Gets Into Physical Altercation With Jake Paul
Matt James Discusses Relationship With Rachel Kirkonnell
Shekinah Jo Reveals Why She Fell Out With Tiny, Tiny Responds