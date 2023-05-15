‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Holds Top Spot At The Domestic Box Office

PRPhotos.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had no problem staying on top at the domestic box office over the weekend. The film pulled in $60.5 million, marking the best second weekend for an MCU film post-pandemic. The Super Mario Bros. Movie held on to second place with $13 million, while The Book Club sequel debuted in third place with $6.5 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (May 12th) through Sunday (May 14th):

1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, $60.5 million 2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie, $13 million 3. Book Club: The Next Chapter, $6.5 million 4. Evil Dead Rise, $3.7 million 5. Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret, $2.5 million 6. Hypnotic, $2.3 million 7. John Wick: Chapter 4, $1.93 million 8. Love Again, $1.55 million 9. Air, $875,000 10. Dungeons & Dragons, $740,000