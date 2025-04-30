Guy Ritchie To Direct ‘Road House 2’ With Jake Gyllenhaal

Guy Ritchie (Snatch) is set to direct the sequel to Road House starring Jake Gyllenhaal, who will reprise his role as ex-UFC fighter Dalton. Road House 2 will be their third collaboration and the second for Amazon MGM Studios. Will Beall (Bad Boys: Ride Or Die) is penning the script, while details remain undisclosed. The reboot follows Dalton as a bar bouncer facing off against outlaws and a wealthy developer. The original film debuted successfully on Prime Video, leading to a sequel announcement. Ritchie replaces director Doug Liman, who expressed concerns about the streaming release strategy for the franchise, which did not include a wide theatrical release. (Variety)