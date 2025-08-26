Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Making ‘Wizard Of Oz’ TV Series With Modern Musical Twist

Getty Images

Prime Video has greenlit a contemporary, music-infused YA series called Dorothy from creator Gina Matthews (13 Going On 30, What Women Want), along with a production team that includes Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. The series is a Manhattan-set re-imagining of The Wizard of Oz based on L. Frank Baum’s books, using the Yellow Brick Road as a metaphor for the challenges facing young adults. “It’s a creative and modern take on a classic, and being part of something that blends music, emotion, and the character of Dorothy is inspiring to me,” Stefani said in a statement. Matthews added: “The story reminds us of the qualities we need to get through hard times, and Dorothy is a symbol of strength who shows us that with a little kindness — and a lot of grit — we can not only achieve great things but also lift up those around us. I’m excited to bring that message to the world, now more than ever.” (Deadline)