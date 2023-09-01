Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Goop Vagina Candle ‘A Really Strong Feminist Statement’

Gwyneth Paltrow believes people are missing the point when it comes to Goop’s “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle. The Shakespeare in Love actress explained the meaning behind the candle during an Instagram Stories Q&A Wednesday (August 30th).

"It was a really strong feminist statement," she said. "So many women have been raised—at least in my generation—to think there's something wrong with themselves, or that the vagina is weird or gross or something to be ashamed of. And so the candle was supposed to be a very strong, punk rock kind of 'F you' to anyone who ever made us feel like that."

The Iron Man star added that it "was not supposed to actually smell like anyone's vagina," and that the media “tried to make it about something else" because it was “so clickbaity.”