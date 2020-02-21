Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts Star-Studded Makeup-Free Dinner Party

At her most recent dinner party, Gwyneth Paltrow made an unusual and definitively Goop-y request of her guests: go makeup free!
Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, Kate Hudson, Rachel Zoe, Erin Foster and Alexandra Grant, artist and girlfriend of Keanu Reeves, were among the attendees who ditched the concealer and still agreed to pose for selfies with the lifestyle maven.
She posted outtakes from the outdoors picnic, which included a feast of king salmon steaks, chicken with roast grapes, long-cooked kale, and sweet potato frites.
“No make up, no filter. An amazing gathering of some of the best women on planet earth #goopglow,” Paltrow captioned the shots.
“Such a lovely evening!! Thank you for doing this,” Rumer commented on the post.