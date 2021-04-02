Gwyneth Paltrow Is Now Enraging Dermatologists

PRPhotos.com

Gwyneth Paltrow is upsetting a whole new group of experts with her latest batch of advice. Earlier in the week, the Goop founder gave fans a look at her "guide to everyday skin care and wellness," explaining that she doesn't slather on her sunscreen, but instead likes to put some on her nose and "the area where the sun really hits."

"Gwyneth Paltrow really made a video telling people to apply SPF like a highlighter to your face… That's literally not how it works. It goes on the entire face, neck, & the back of hands," user @dacrystvlmethodopined.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Rachel Nazarian of Schweiger Dermatology Group of New York City tells Us Weekly that Paltrow’s skincare routine has numerous “concerning” factors — namely the little amount of product she actually applies to her skin.

Dr. Caroline Robinson, a dermatologist and founder of Tone Dermatology, told USA TODAY using sunscreen as "a spot treatment, sparingly, or ‘just where the sun hits’ … is a very dangerous message."

Dr. Barry D. Goldman, a clinical instructor at Cornell NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, said neglecting certain spots is "almost looking for trouble."

"I do think it's a bad message: 80-90% of all skin cancers are on the face and neck," the dermatologist said. "I've seen many tumors on the eyelids or around the eyes, the forehead. Basically, the whole face should be covered… We think of the whole face as a high-risk area for skin cancer."

Celebrity esthetician and skincare expert Renee Rouleau took to her Instagram stories to explain that Paltrow’s routine gets a “thumbs down” because her sunscreen application is “basically useless.”